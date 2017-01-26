Did A$AP Rocky FINALLY just confirm that he and Kendall Jenner are dating? The rapper totally featured her in a new video on his Instagram, making it pretty obvious to us! WATCH Kendall let loose in this clip from A$AP Mob and friends’ second annual ‘Yams Day’ concert right here.

We already ship A$AP Rocky, 28, and Kendall Jenner, 21, and he just fueled the fire by sharing this video on Jan. 25. of Kendall at his show. Just call it yam on the gram! WATCH above.

The supermodel looks like she’s having a ton of fun in the clips, along with pals French Montana and Bella Hadid. Do you have FOMO yet?

A$AP shared more pics from the fun event, which took place on Jan. 18 at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Take a look:

YAMS ALL STARS 2017 A photo posted by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jan 25, 2017 at 3:52pm PST

YAMS DAY WAS LIT A photo posted by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jan 25, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

YAMMY GANG A photo posted by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:24am PST

POUR ONE OUT FOR YAMS A photo posted by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:22am PST

R.I.P. A photo posted by PRETTY FLACKO (@asaprocky) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:21am PST

Kendall and the rapper then jetted off to Paris for Fashion Week, where they’ve been spotted all over town looking cozy AF. Oh, and we can’t forget about that recent date night at Nobu in Malibu. They’ve been dancing around since August, and this is getting silly. Just go public already, you two!!

