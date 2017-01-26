Click to Skip Ad
Serena Williams Blows Kiss To New Fiance Alexis Ohanian At Australia Open — Cute Pics

Thu, January 26, 2017 2:33pm EST by 1 Comment
Alexis Ohanian Serena Williams Kiss
REX/Shutterstock
9 Photos

This is just so freaking cute! Serena Williams had her game face on as she annihilated Mirjana Lucic-Baronir on the court at the Australian Open on Jan. 26, but after her win, she took a moment to blow a kiss to her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Check out the adorable pics right here!

Serena Williams, 35, and Alexis Ohanian, 33, are total couple goals! The star athlete blew her fiance — and her biggest fan — a loving kiss after her winning match with Mirjana Lucic-Baronir. You can see the pic from the Australian Open Grand Slam Semifinal above!

Of course, we all know that Serena doesn’t need Alexis as a good-luck charm, because she dominates on the court all by herself, but we do love that Alexis goes crazy in the stands every time he watches her play! The couple got engaged on Dec. 28, and Serena broke the news via Reddit — so cute.

Alexis Ohanian — See Photos Of Serena Williams’ Fiance Right Here

Next, Serena will face off against her sister Venus Williams, 36, on Jan. 28. You definitely won’t want to miss it, and you can keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com for full coverage of the Australian Open!

New year, new watch, same timeless brand! #audemarspiguet #millenary

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

Round #2 #australianopen @elevenbyvenus

A photo posted by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) on

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s sweet that Serena blew Alexis a kiss before her huge match? Tell us if you’re excited for them to get married!

