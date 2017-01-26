2017 Gerber Baby Crowned — Meet Adorable 7-Month-Old Who Won Coveted Title

2017 Gerber Baby

The 2017 Gerber baby has officially been chosen — and he will absolutely melt your heart! After a stiff competition that drew a whopping 110k entries, 7-month-old Riley Shines came out on top, and it is not hard to see why! Check out the cutie’s most adorable pics here, and read his parent’s hilarious reaction to him winning it all.

Riley Shines, 7 months, is about to become one of the most well-known baby faces in the country! After an exhaustive photo search that collected 110,000 entries, Gerber finally found their 2017 Spokesbaby in little Riley, who was chosen for his “expressions and visual appeal, as well as how well he’d represent the brand.” Is he adorable, or what?

Basically, Riley, who hails from Columbus, Ohio, is not only extremely lovable and photogenic, but he also apparently looks super dapper in pics — and loves every minute of the attention! When his parents, Kristen and Devin Shines, first entered him in the competition though, they honestly didn’t think they would make it this far.

“Originally, my husband laughed at me for entering the contest because there were so many submissions! Now, we have the opportunity to start a college fund for our beautiful baby boy,” Kristen told Gerber after Riley was crowned the winner. “Riley brings such joy to our family with his infectious laugh and big, gummy smile, and we can’t wait to share that joy with the rest of the world! We are truly honored to be joining the Gerber family.” Aw!

Not only did baby Riley score the prestigious “Gerber Baby” title, but Riley and his parents were also awarded a $50,000 cash prize, $1,500 in Gerber Childrenswear, and the chance for the pint-sized cutie to appear in a 2017 Gerber ad. Plus, Riley’s year will also be documented on Gerber’s social media platforms.

“It was a big surprise when we won,” Kristen gushed to People magazine. “We haven’t told our family and friends yet. I’m bursting! It’s a harder secret to keep than when I was pregnant.” But just how will this newfound fame affect the youngster? “He’s not going to want to talk to us anymore,” Devin joked, before Kristen added, “He’s flirty to begin with, so I think he’s excited to have more ladies to flirt with.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Riley adorable? Do you think he’s the cutest Gerber baby yet?

