‘Thirteen Reasons Why’: When You Can Finally Watch Selena Gomez’s New Series

We’ve finally gotten a look at the trailer for the Selena Gomez-produced Netflix show ‘Thirteen Reasons Why’, and we now we have a release date, too. Find out when you can binge all thirteen episodes of the epic YA adaption right here!

Thirteen Reasons Why will hit Netflix on March 31, and you definitely won’t want to sit this one out. WATCH the trailer above!

Selena Gomez, 24, teased the trailer’s release on Instagram, explaining to fans that she’s excited to tell the story “authentically”. “I was nervous as hell going into @Netflix for the first time to talk about @13reasonswhy -my mom found this book in 2009 and worked her ass off to make it with me,” Selena wrote about what she has also called her “passion project”.

Thirteen Reasons Why is based on Jay Asher’s 2007 best-selling young adult novel, and it follows a teenager named Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) who discovers a box with his name on it that contains mysterious cassette tapes. The tapes were made by his classmate — and crush — Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who committed suicide after recording the tapes. Hannah says there are thirteen reasons why she took her own life, and if Clay listens to the tapes, he’ll find out what his involvement is.

Finally, Selena serves as an executive producer on the project — so cool that she got to adapt one of her favorite books!

