Whoa! Dressed in nothing but lingerie and a very short trench coat, Taylor Swift appears to go ‘crazy’ for Zayn Malik in a brand new clip he teased on Instagram Jan. 25. It’s almost ‘Blank Space’ level crazy, minus the mascara dripping down T-Swizzle’s face. Watch it here!

Thus far, we’ve seen nothing but images from Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik‘s video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” their hot new track on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. But today, Jan. 25, the former One Direction singer finally released a teaser clip from the video, and it’s everything we hoped it’d be and MORE!

The clip starts with Zayn driving up to a building as it’s pouring rain outside. Then it switches to an image of Taylor walking into a building (maybe the same one?), walking down the hall and flashing the top of her very sexy bra, as her trench coat has fallen off her shoulder. Then, she’s rolling around in a bed in the very same outfit, Zayn’s throwing a tray full of glassware across a room, and Taylor’s grabbing her head in frustration while walking down the hall again. It’s unclear if Taylor and Zayn are in any scenes together, but from what we’ve seen so far, this is probably going to be the best music video of 2017! (All hail Queen Taylor!)

🕛 Friday A video posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

And fortunately, we’ll finally get to see the full video on Friday, Jan. 27! Zayn made that very clear in the caption of his teaser video, when he simply wrote: “🕛 Friday.” As “A” would say on Pretty Little Liars, “Tick tock, b*tches.”

HollywoodLifers, are YOU excited for the full video to be released? Tell us below!

