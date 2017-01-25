X Games Aspen 2017 Schedule: When Are The Events & How Can To Watch The Epic Action

Rex/Shutterstock

Grab your scarf and hat because it’s time to watch some of the best winter athletes take to the snow. It’s time for the X Games Aspen 2017, and extreme winter sports fanatics are psyched! Find out when the event is going down and how to catch every thrilling second!

When are the X Games Aspen?

It’s time to bundle up because it’s going to get cold. Yet, the action is going to be white-hot. The 2017 winter X Games, emanating from Aspen, Colorado, will take place from Jan. 26-29. The four-day winter extravaganza will see a wild collection of snowboarding, skiing and snowmobiling events. Everything from Snow BikeCross to Big Air will see the best athletes hit the powder.

How can I watch the X Games Aspen?

ESPN will broadcast coverage of some of the events throughout the four days, with some events being shown on ABC on Jan. 28. Additional events will be shown on XGames.com. This coverage will also be available via ESPN and ABC’s live streaming portals, and HollywoodLife.com will be sure fans don’t miss a single second.

What is the X Games Aspen 2017 schedule?

This is the broadcast schedule, courtesy of XGames.com

Thursday, January 26

1:30 – 2:30 PM ET – Special Olympics Unified Snowboard Final (XGAMES.COM)

2:30 – 4:00 PM ET – Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifier (XGAMES.COM)

4:00 – 5:30 PM ET – SnoCross Adaptive/Lead-in to SnoCross (XGAMES.COM)

10:00 – 12:00 AM ET – Women’s Snowboard Big Air and Men’s Snowboard SuperPipe Final (ESPN)

Friday, January 27

3:00 – 5:30 PM ET – Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Qualifier (XGAMES.COM)

4:30 – 5:30 PM ET – Snow BikeCross Round 1 & Final (XGAMES.COM)

8:30 – 9:30 PM ET – Women’s Ski SuperPipe Final (XGAMES.COM)

10:30 – 12:30 PM ET- (Men’s Ski SuperPipe and Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final (ESPN)

Saturday, January 28

1:00 – 6:00 PM ET – Men’s Ski Slopestyle Final / Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final and Snowmobile Freestyle Final (ABC)

6:15 – 11:00 PM ET – Women’s Ski Big Air Final/ Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe Final and Men’s Ski Big Air Final (ESPN)

Sunday, January 29

12:00 – 5:00 PM ET – Women’s Ski Slopestyle Final/ Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Final and Snowmobile Best Trick Final (ESPN)

What’s should fans watch for?

X Games Aspen will see the return of Shaun White, 30, who missed out on the 2016 event when he was uninvited by ESPN after the two sides failed to come to terms about his competing. “Last year was a bummer,” he told the Aspen Times. “It was just like a weird sort of standoff between me and X Games. It was like a lover’s quarrel. I said something, they said something, and it was like, what are we doing? This is dumb. I’m happy to be invited back and to compete. It will be great. It is what it is. I think feelings were hurt on both sides.”

Shaun last won X Games gold in 2013. He sat out the 2014 games due to preparation for the Sochi Olympics and in 2015, he failed to land on the podium. He came in fourth in the superpipe. He’ll compete against the defending superpipe gold medalist, Matt Ladley, 25, as well as Iouri Podladtchikov, 28, and Danny Davis, 28.

