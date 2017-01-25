Wire Nail Art: Why Your Friends Are Trading In Polish For Wire

Courtesy of Instagram

Tired of your nail polish chipping off right after your manicure? There’s a totally new trend that will eliminate the problem, and it’s all thanks to wire. Keep reading to find out about the new mani.

If you’re always scrolling through Instagram for new nail inspo, you may have noticed the wire creations posted by founder of Unistella Salon, Eun Kyung Park. If that name sounds familiar it’s because she’s the same manicurist who dreamed up other trending looks like shattered glass nails and diamond manis.

Her latest work is actually polish-free, and instead centers around clean nails that are accented with super thin pieces of wire. Posting several variations on the style, Eun’s wire nails can be as simple as lining the outside of the nail with wire and as complicated as creating little wire works of art on the nails.

Of course, if you’re not ready to completely give up your polished looks, you can still get your fix by pairing tiny wire accents with the polish of your choice. Like the below pic, Eun combined wire with a pink and red negative space design that we’ve already saved on our phone to try to recreate for Valentine’s Day.

#백투터90s 엄마가했던 #복고네일 ㅋㅋ A photo posted by 유니스텔라 네일_박은경 (@nail_unistella) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:38pm PST

In fact, we suggest starting off small with the wire pieces (try them in the “cuticle cuff” look above), since a full wire almond tip might make everyday tasks like texting and putting on tights nearly impossible.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this new nail trend? Are you as obsessed as we are?