Camila Mendes: 5 Things To Know About Veronica Lodge, The Lady Boss On ‘Riverdale’

Remember that name! Camila Mendes is about to become a household name. The actress has stepped into the iconic role of Veronica Lodge on The CW’s new show, ‘Riverdale,’ and you’re about to be hooked.

1. She’s Brazilian! After hearing about the role, she assumed that they’d be looking for a “pin-up type,” but when she found out that Veronica was going to be Latina, she was immediately hooked.

2. However, she had a hard time as a Latina, finding a role that fit. In one interview, she explained that she’d audition for parts looking for “underprivileged and urban” Latinas, something she didn’t fit. “I didn’t want to play a stereotype. I kept getting the note that I’m not ‘urban enough.’ Why are there no roles that fit me?!” she told Coveteur. That’s why Riverdale worked. “They wanted her to be ethnic, but that wasn’t the point of her character. She wasn’t a stereotype. She was just an American Latina. And that is how I identify.”

3. While Camila doesn’t have much in common with Veronica’s attitude, she does have her sense of humor — and has experienced some of the same things her persona has. “I know what it’s like to be the new girl because she is the new girl in town and I grew up moving around a lot in my childhood,” she said in the interview. “It was a very unstable life, I never really got to identify with one place, so I was constantly trying to re-identify myself. Veronica moves to Riverdale and everyone already knows each other, and she has to find her place.”

4. Her college years helped lead her to her success; she attended the NYU Tisch School of the Arts, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts. She enrolled for two semesters in the Stonestreet Film Acting Conservatory, and her talent was immediately recognized.

5. She has a boyfriend, of three years. Ian Wallace is spotted in many photos on her Instagram page. In one of them together, she shared a sweet anniversary message celebrating three years together. “Grateful for the endless inspiration and unconditional love that you give me. I love you so much, Ian Wallace, and I am lucky to fully experience just how rare and special you are,” she wrote.”

