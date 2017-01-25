Mary Tyler Moore: 5 Things To Know About The Beloved TV Legend

REX/Shutterstock

If you don’t know about Mary Tyler Moore, you’re missing out! As the beloved TV actress laid in critical condition inside a Connecticut hospital, fans are begging to take a peek inside the Hollywood legend’s life. Check out these 5 fascinating facts!

1. She was the star of her own TV show.

Mary Tyler Moore, 80, is one of the few Hollywood legends who actually has a show named after her! The Mary Tyler Moore series, also starring Betty White, aired in 1970 and ran until 1977. Its plot line followed the life of Mary Richards, a thirty-something single woman who worked as a news producer in Minneapolis.

2. Fans also recognize her from The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Before creating her own TV series, Mary starred in The Dick Van Dyke Show from 1961–1966. She played Laura Petrie, a former dancer-turned housewife, homemaker, and mother. Mary was later nominated for an Academy Award for her role in Ordinary People.

3. She was very caring and always gave back to her community.

Mary did a lot of charity work for animal activism and raising awareness of type I diabetes. This disease was very dear to Mary’s heart as she was diagnosed with it in the early seasons of her self-titled show.

4. Mary’s health began to decline in 2011.

Mary had brain surgery in 2011, and also dealt with alcoholism throughout her life, which she wrote about in her first two memoirs. Then on Jan. 25, 2017, the TV star was rushed to the hospital for reasons that still remain a mystery. She was said to be in critical condition as her closest friends and family gathered around to say their goodbyes.

5. She passed away on Jan. 25, 2017.

Mary passed away on the same day that she was rushed to a Connecticut hospital. Since an autopsy hasn’t been performed yet, we’re still waiting to hear the official cause of death. Mary lives on in the hearts of her husband — Robert Levine, her daughter, and the millions of fans who grew up watching her at home.

