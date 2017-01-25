Coco Vandeweghe: 5 Things To Know About Venus Williams’ Australian Open Opponent

REX Shutterstock

Coco Vandeweghe will be facing off with Venus Williams at the Australian Open today, Jan. 25, but before you watch the big game, you’ll want to get to know the player. Here’s everything you need to know about Colleen ‘Coco’ Vandeweghe!

Here are five things to know about Coco Vandeweghe, 25.

1. She was born in NYC, but considers herself a “California girl”.

When she’s not playing, Coco can be found kicking back at the beach! Though she now lives in Newport Beach, CA, Coco is a New York City native. She started playing tennis at 11 years old, and turned pro in April 2008. She’s also related to a former Miss America, a New York Knick and a former Olympic swimmer — pretty cool. She plays the guitar, too.

2. Coco has an impressive career and tons of awards behind her.

She won the Junior US Open championship in 2008, and has landed two WTA titles at the Rosmalen Grass Court Championships in Den Bosch, The Netherlands. Not too shabby!

3. She once asked Venus Williams for an autograph.

Yes, really! Coco apparently chased Venus for an autograph at a WTA Tour event in the early 2000s…but didn’t get one! “I told her one time at Fed Cup: ‘The first time I asked you for an autograph, I didn’t get one,’” Coco told The Guardian on Jan. 24. “She said: ‘Do you want one now?’” Coco couldn’t have known that she’d be meeting her on the court one day, but they are! So funny.

4. Coco is a hashtag fiend.

She has a huge social media presence, and loves sharing pics of her in action with fans. Above all, she likes cute captions and clever hashtags!

5. She’s got a sick serve.

Coco is known for her strong serve, and generally has an aggressive playing style. Venus had better watch out!

