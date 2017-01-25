Whether you need to catch up on the last season of ‘The Americans’ before the final stars, or in the mood for an ’80s classic, Amazon Prime has a great lineup of movies and shows to stream in February! See the full list.
Amazon Prime – TV
Feb. 7
Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special (Amazon Original)
Feb. 10
The Collection Season 1 (Amazon Original)
Feb. 15
The Americans Season 4
Feb. 21
The Tunnel
Amazon Prime – Movies
Feb 1.
Into the Wild
Thelma & Louise
Teen Wolf (1985)
My King
Nuts!
Hook
Forces of Nature
Care Bears Movie
Dead Heat
Diamonds Are Forever
Die Another Day
Drop Zone
Escape from Alcatraz
The Firm
Frankie & Johnny (1991)
Goldfinger
Hoosiers
I Went Down
Judgement Day
Kiss the Bride
The Living Daylights
Live and Let Die
Man with the Golden Gun
Margin Call
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
Payback
Pretty in Pink
Rob Roy
The Running Man
Sabrina (1954)
Sabrina (1995)
Soapdish
The Spy Who Loved Me
Untamed Heart
Wild Bill
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
Feb. 4
Yellowbird
Feb. 6
Hostile Border
Feb. 15
American Teen
Feb. 16
Author: The JT Leroy Story (Amazon Original)
Feb. 24
10 Cloverfield Lane
Feb. 26
Touched With Fire
Feb. 27
Captain Fantastic
Havana Motor Club
Amazon Video – TV
Feb. 1
Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Season 20
Feb. 2
Steven Universe Season 6
Feb. 4
Mighty Magiswords Season 2
Feb. 5
The Dead Files Season 10
Feb. 6
24: Legacy Season 1
The Detour Season 2
Feb. 10
MasterChef Junior Season 5
Feb. 16
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Season 1
Feb. 19
Planet Earth II Season 1
Feb. 21
Bates Motel Season 5
Amazon Video – Movies
Jan. 31
The Edge of Seventeen
Feb. 5
The Dead Files
Feb. 7
Desierto
Feb. 9
Legion
Feb. 14
Doctor Strange
Amazon Channels
Feb. 12
Girls Season 6 (HBO)
Last Week Tonight Season 4 (HBO)
Feb. 19
Billions Season 2 (Showtime)
Big Little Lies Season 1 (HBO)
