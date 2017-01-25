Image Courtesy of Paramount Pictures/TBS

Whether you need to catch up on the last season of ‘The Americans’ before the final stars, or in the mood for an ’80s classic, Amazon Prime has a great lineup of movies and shows to stream in February! See the full list.

Amazon Prime – TV

Feb. 7

Creative Galaxy Heart Day Special (Amazon Original)

Feb. 10

The Collection Season 1 (Amazon Original)

Feb. 15

The Americans Season 4

Feb. 21

The Tunnel

Amazon Prime – Movies

Feb 1.

Into the Wild

Thelma & Louise

Teen Wolf (1985)

My King

Nuts!

Hook

Forces of Nature

Care Bears Movie

Dead Heat

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Drop Zone

Escape from Alcatraz

The Firm

Frankie & Johnny (1991)

Goldfinger

Hoosiers

I Went Down

Judgement Day

Kiss the Bride

The Living Daylights

Live and Let Die

Man with the Golden Gun

Margin Call

Never Say Never Again

Octopussy

Payback

Pretty in Pink

Rob Roy

The Running Man

Sabrina (1954)

Sabrina (1995)

Soapdish

The Spy Who Loved Me

Untamed Heart

Wild Bill

The World is Not Enough

You Only Live Twice

Feb. 4

Yellowbird

Feb. 6

Hostile Border

Feb. 15

American Teen

Feb. 16

Author: The JT Leroy Story (Amazon Original)

Feb. 24

10 Cloverfield Lane

Feb. 26

Touched With Fire

Feb. 27

Captain Fantastic

Havana Motor Club

Amazon Video – TV



Feb. 1

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern Season 20

Feb. 2

Steven Universe Season 6

Feb. 4

Mighty Magiswords Season 2

Feb. 5

The Dead Files Season 10

Feb. 6

24: Legacy Season 1

The Detour Season 2

Feb. 10

MasterChef Junior Season 5

Feb. 16

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Season 1

Feb. 19

Planet Earth II Season 1

Feb. 21

Bates Motel Season 5

Amazon Video – Movies

Jan. 31

The Edge of Seventeen

Feb. 5

The Dead Files

Feb. 7

Desierto

Feb. 9

Legion

Feb. 14

Doctor Strange

Amazon Channels Feb. 12

Girls Season 6 (HBO)

Last Week Tonight Season 4 (HBO) Feb. 19

Billions Season 2 (Showtime)

Big Little Lies Season 1 (HBO)

