Norovirus: 5 Things To Know About The Terrifying Infectious Disease

Rex/Shutterstock

So scary! There’s been a massive outbreak of norovirus in 2017, and its causing some schools nationwide to close in order to stop the spread. Here are five things to know about the highly contagious ‘winter vomiting bug’ that can make your life miserable.

1. Norovirus is highly contagious and acts quickly.

The virus is so terrifying because it can spread so fast, especially in shared common areas such as schools, restaurants and cruise ships. Once you catch it, within 12 to 48 hours you’ll find yourself coming down with the horrible symptoms that include uncontrollable vomiting and diarrhea, stomach cramps and in some cases a fever.

2. Norovirus can caught from contaminated food and liquid.

The “winter vomiting bug” as its been nicknamed usually pops up in undercooked or infected food or drinks. Contaminated raw fruits and vegetables have also been at the root of some outbreaks. Sometimes people refer to having a case of “food poisoning,” when they actually have come down with a norovirus infection.

2. Norovirus can spread through the sharing of objects and surfaces, as well as an infected person’s vomit!

The virus moves quickly through shared food and utensils, by shaking hands and other types of physical contact. Once a person is infected, the first thing that will happen is constant and unstoppable vomiting, which sends small particles out into the air that carry pieces of the norovirus. So if you’re near someone who is puking uncontrollably, there’s a good chance you’re going to catch it.

WATCH: Norovirus outbreak closes schools; what to know about the illness from @DrRichardBesser pic.twitter.com/m6b4WioPmT — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 25, 2017

4. Norovirus sends thousands to the hospital annually.

Every year the virus sickens over 70,000 to the point that they need to go to the hospital, mainly due to the extreme dehydration that one suffers from not being able to hold in any food or liquids. An estimated 800 people die every year from it, mainly elderly patients whose systems can’t handle the ravages of the virus.

5. There is no treatment for norovirus.

Unlike most viruses, this evil thing doesn’t respond to antibiotics which are usually prescribed to kill bacteria. Norovirus is resistant and no antiviral drug can stop a case of it. Those who catch it will have to wait several days as it ravages through their intestinal system before feeling better again.

