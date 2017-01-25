Golden State Warriors Vs. Charlotte Hornets Live Stream: Watch The NBA Game Online

Rex/Shutterstock

After suffering a shocking defeat at the hands of the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors look to rebound when they face the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 25. Will Steph Curry rain down the threes or will Charlotte give the Dubs back-to-back losses? There’s only one way to find out.

Though they’re not nearly as perfect as they were in the 2015-16 season, the Golden State Warriors are still the team with the best record in the NBA. They also haven’t suffered back-to-back losses, so the Charlotte Hornets have an opportunity to do what no other team has yet done this season. Expect them to go all-out when they host the Warriors at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Tip-off is around 8:00 PM ET so tune in to watch!

All it takes is one player and one shot to determine the difference between victory and defeat. Just ask Dion Waiters, 25, who shot for 33 points during the Miami Heat’s meeting with the Warriors on Jan. 23, according to ESPN. With less than 17.6 seconds left in the game, Kevin Durant, 28, tied the score, 102 each. However, in the closing seconds of the game, Dion nailed a 3-pointer to give Miami the win and snap the Warrior’s seven-game winning streak.

“[Dion] gave me a little win after [he] hit that 3,” Kevin said after the game. “I f*cking sucks seeing it go through the rim, but I guess the big brother in me can smile at that one.” At least he can laugh at the loss. Kevin’s teammate, Klay Thompson, 26, owned up to his failure to keep Dion from winning the game. “It wasn’t good defense,” he said. “I’ve got to press up on him. Make him go around me. Use my length. And I made a big mistake. Cost us. Learn from it.”

The Hornets, on the other hand, are coming off a disappointing loss to the Washington Wizards. Charlotte gave up 60 points in the first half, according to the Charlotte Observer, with Kemba Walker, 26, and Nic Batum, 28, failing to connect with the net. Ultimately, they fell 109-99, going 0-2 against the Wizards this season. With this being the only time Golden State is coming out east to North Carolina, the Hornets better recuperate ASAP if they want to pull off a major upset.

