Venus Williams Vs. Coco Vandeweghe Live Stream: Watch The Australian Open Online

Rex/Shutterstock

One time, Coco Vandeweghe was just a van of Venus Williams. Now, she’s a competitor, as these two tennis stars will clash in the semifinals of the 2017 Australian Open. It’s going to be exciting so tennis fans better not miss a second of this match!

No matter what happens, Venus Williams has made history. At 36 years of age, the tennis icon has become the oldest woman to reach the Australian Open in the Open era and the oldest woman to reach this stage of a Grand Slam tournament in more than two decades. She would love to make it to the final, but standing in her way is Coco Vandeweghe, 25. They both battle in an epic semifinal on Jan. 25, and the match is set for 10:00 PM ET. Don’t miss out!

Sports fans can watch this stage of the tennis tournament via ESPN’s official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VENUS WILLIAMS VS. COCO VANDEWEGHE LIVE STREAM

The fan has now become the peer, as Coco once asked Venus for an autograph during a WTA Tour event in the early 2000s. She failed to get the memento from her tennis idol back then, so maybe she can have Serena sign her racket after the match? Though, if Coco sends Serena packing, the Williams sister may not be in the mood to sign anything.

Coco is having one amazing run at the Australian Open. She has never been ranked in the top 25 before and Coco faded from the spotlight since winning the 2008 U.S. Open’s girls’ single title. There was plenty of pressure on her to perform, since she comes from a major sports family.

Her father is Kiki Vandeweghe, 58, a former basketball star, according to the New York Post. Her mother, Tauna Vandeweghe, 56, is a former Olympic swimmer. Plus, her grandfather, Ernie Vandeweghe, played for the New York Knicks while her grandmother, Colleen Kay Hutchins, was Miss America.

Well, if there’s anyone who knows what it’s like to be in a sports family, it’s Venus. She and Serena Williams, 35, have been the face of tennis for years and they may come face-to-face in the Australian Open Finals. If Venus can get by Coco and Serena defeats Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, 34, then it will be Williams Vs. Williams for the trophy!

Who do you think will win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you want Venus to advance or do you think 2017 is the Year Of Coco?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.