Serena Williams Vs. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni Live Stream: Watch The Australian Open

Rex/Shutterstock

Welcome back to the Australian Open semifinals, Serena Williams. The former No. 1 player in the world has her sights set on Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, and these two will clash on Jan. 25 in what will be a must-see match!

Serena Williams, 35, remains the heavy favorite to win the Australian Open, since Angelique Kerber, 29, was eliminated in the tournament’s fourth round. Still, Serena has been upset in the past, and she better not sleep on Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, 25, or she’ll be heading back to America sooner than she think. The semifinal match between these two is set for around 11:15 PM ET, so don’t miss a single second!

Tennis fanatics can watch this match online via ESPN’s official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SERENA WILLIAMS VS. MIRJANA LUCIC-BARONI LIVE STREAM

Serena hasn’t lost a single set in the Australian Open, and she defeated Johanna Konta, 25, in two-straight sets, 6-2, 6-3. It seems she is on a tear after a less-than-exceptional 2016. Though she won Wimbledon, she and Venus Williams, 35, suffered their first every Olympic doubles loss. Serena also failed to take home the gold as a singles competitor. From the looks of it, the dominant Serena is back and taking names.

As for Mijana, she’s just excited that she made it this far. “This has truly made my life,” she said after she defeated Karolina Pliskova, 24, in the quarterfinals, according to The New York Times. “Everything bad that happened, it has made it O.K. To me, this is overwhelming. I will never forget this day and these couple of weeks.”

Mijana is just ranked 79th, and she is one of two unseeded players to make it to the Australian Open semis. Coco Vanderweghe, 25, is faces Venus in the other semis. It could be a Williams Vs. Williams final, or one of these two underdogs can pull off the upset.

Yet, Mijana knows she has an uphill battle. “I’m going to try to stay calm,” she said. “I enjoyed every second out here and I will try to do the same next time.” Whether she wins or loses, Mijana should be proud that she advanced to this stage of the tournament! Good luck!

Who do you think is going to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Serena is a lock or do you think Mirjana will pull of the surprise upset?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.