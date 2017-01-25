Liverpool Vs. Southampton Live Stream: Watch The EFL Cup Semifinal Online

REX/Shutterstock

Great game! Liverpool play Southampton in the return leg of the English Football League Cup semifinal on Jan. 25 at Anfield. The home side trail by one goal but they will be confident that they can overhaul that deficit. Don’t miss a second of the action.

Liverpool desperately want to reach the EFL Cup Final this season. But they will need to beat rivals Southampton to achieve this goal. The Merseyside team lost the first game by 1-0 but their manager Jurgen Klopp, 49, will think his men can turn that around before their home fans. Kick off for this encounter is scheduled for 3:00 PM ET.

Soccer fans around the world who want to watch this match can do so via bEIN Sport Connect. They better make sure to enter in their cable information. CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVERPOOL VS. SOUTHAMPTON

Liverpool will have to attack Southampton from the first second of this game to the last. They will hope to score an early goal to get the visitors on the back foot while not giving anything away themselves as they press for a win.

Joel Matip, 25, is set to make his first start in more than a month. The defender has not been named in the starting line-up since December 11 due to injury and then there has been uncertainty over his eligibility due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Captain Jordan Henderson, 26, is expected to overcome a heel injury and take his place in the midfield as Liverpool look to try and win the battle in the middle of the park. The home fans will be hoping that their heroes can bounce back from their shock 3-2 defeat by Swansea in the EPL.

Southampton will await results of a scan on Virgil van Dijk, 25, to assess whether he will be fit. The Saints captain hobbled off in the 55th minute during their win over Leicester and remains a doubt. Virgil is a very important player for them and their fans will be praying that he makes it.

Ryan Bertrand, 27, and Dusan Tadic, 28, should keep their places in the starting XI as Southampton will play his strongest side at Anfield, while Steven Davis, 31, could recover from a knock which has caused him to miss their last few games.

HollywoodLifers, Who do you think will get through to the final? Let us know who you will be rooting for in this epic game.

