Celta Vigo Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch The Copa Del Rey Quarterfinal

Rex/Shutterstock

Is the once invincible Real Madrid about to be eliminated from the Copa Del Rey? They fell to Celta Vigo in the first quarterfinal meeting, and in the Jan. 25 rematch, they have to win big or go home. Soccer fans will not want to watch this do-or-die game!

It’s hard to think that Real Madrid has suffered back-to-back losses, but that’s the reality staring Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, and his crew in their collective faces. Even worse, they might just be on their way out of the 2017 Copa Del Rey. Celta Vigo pulled off an amazing victory in the first leg of the quarterfinals, putting Los Blancos’ backs to the wall. Can they pull off the comeback? The game is set for 3:15 PM ET so sports fans better tune in to see every kick, block and gooooooooooal!

Sports fans can watch this via Bein Sports official live stream (after they enter in their cable information.) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE CELTA VIGO VS REAL MADRID LIVE STREAM

Not only did Celta defeat Real Madrid, which is an amazing accomplishment in its own, but they also pulled out a 2-1 victory at Los Blancos’ home ground. Those two away goals gave Celta the edge going into this game. If they can stay ahead of Real in this game at Estadio Municipal de Balaidos, they might just send the reigning Champions League champs packing.

Of course, this is the team with Cristiano Ronaldo. The 2016 FIFA Best Player of the Year and Ballon d’Or winner is always just a kick away from winning the game. He may just have to win this game on his own, if he’s healthy to play. He suffered a minor knock during a La Liga match with Malaga and may be questionable for this match.

In fact, Real has suffered some major injuries. Luka Modric, 31, and Marcelo, 28, are sitting this game out, as both are dealing with muscle injuries. On top of that, Dani Carvajal, 25, has to rest due to a grade-two injury to his right biceps, according to the International Business Times.

I’m a bit fed up with the injuries because we’ve got a lot of games ahead and I’m a bit downbeat” Zinedine Zidane, 45, Real Madrid’s coach, said to the club’s official website, according to ESPN. “We’ve got an important game on Wednesday and we’ll have to see what happens.”

Who do you think is going to win this match, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.