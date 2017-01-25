REX/Shutterstock

Wow! Thousands of protesters shouted ‘Resist!’ in New York City’s Washington Square Park on Jan. 25, when they came together for a last-minute rally to protest against Donald Trump’s anti-immigrant and anti-refugee orders. To see the pics and video, click below!

New York City’s Washington Square Park was absolutely packed with peaceful protesters on Jan. 25, as thousands of people came together to show their disapproval for Donald Trump‘s anti-immigrant and anti-refugee orders. All for one, and one for all, the protesters at the rally chanted “Resist!” in unison and held up signs showing their support for the Muslim, refugee and immigrant communities of NYC, as well as across the nation.

The “emergency rally” was organized by the the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, according to Patch. “As a city of immigrants, we cannot stay silent in the face of such hate. We ask you to gather tonight (Wednesday), to show President Trump that all New Yorkers stand with our Muslim and Latino neighbors,” the council said on Facebook. “Together, we will form a beacon of light against the coming darkness.”

As we previously told you, Donald Trump signed executive orders on Wednesday, Jan. 25, shielding immigrants and refugees from Syria and other Muslim countries from entering America. He also signed an order to start construction on that Mexican border wall that he talks about so frequently. And this rally in NYC’s Washington Square Park is a direct result of that — clearly, many Americans are not happy with Donald Trump’s first moves as President. Just look at the photos in our gallery and the video above.

