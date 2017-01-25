Image Courtesy of NBC

That was just amazing! VÉRITÉ put on an incredible performance of her new single ‘Phase Me Out’ on the ‘TODAY Show’, letting her vocals soar. You can watch it right here!

Vérité, AKA Kelsey Byrne, made her television debut on Jan. 25 as Elvis Duran’s Artist of the Month, and she did an amazing job. WATCH right here!

“I was at Applebee’s on 42nd Street for three years,” Byrne revealed in an interview on the TODAY Show. “I hung up my apron and I’ve been doing this full time. But I started this project while I was at Applebee’s! I used the tips that I saved to really start investing in it,” she added. So cool!

“I wrote ‘Phase Me Out’ on a blind date writing session in London,” Byrne told GroundSounds in a recent interview. “It was a trip I had taken around a small UK tour, where I decided to completely overbook myself. I had the phrase ‘stand up straighter with my back against the wall’ written in my notes on my phone before the session. I remember feeling exhausted and isolated and confined. I wanted to make a shift into a sound I felt was less trendy and more timeless — a mix of organic and electronic, distorted and pristine, driving and melodic.” Love it!

