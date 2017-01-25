Usain Bolt Stripped Of Olympic Gold: Why Was The Running Star’s Medal Taken Away?

Rex/Shutterstock

Uh-oh. Usain Bolt may be the ‘fastest man alive,’ but the news the Olympic legend received on Jan. 25 may have stopped him dead in his tracks. After winning the ‘triple triple,’ at Rio 2016, Usain will have to settle for 8 gold medals as he has to give one back due to a doping violation!

However, it wasn’t Usain Bolt, 30, who tested positive for a banned substance. His teammate, Nesta Cater, 31, was the one flagged for the violation, as the Intentional Olympic Committee discovered Nesta was allegedly using the stimulant methylhexaneamine, according to the BBC.

Nesta and Usain were part of the Jamaican team that won the 4x100m race in Beijing in 2008. Nesta was tested back in 2008, and the officials saw no “adverse analytical finding.” Yet, an anomaly was discovered in Nesta’s submission following the International Olympic Committee’s decision to retest 454 samples from Beijing with new scientific methods. Nesta’s sample came back positive and thus, the IOC was left with no other choice.

“The Jamaican team is disqualified,” the IOC said in a statement, according to the Washington Post. “The corresponding medals, medalist pins and diplomas are withdrawn and shall be returned.” Thus, Usain gets punished for his teammate’s decision to supposedly cheat, meaning his perfect “triple-triple” – gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m in three consecutive Olympics – has been reduced to “two triple and a double.”

“It takes the shine off [Usain’s] achievement,” Roger Black, 50, two-time Olympic silver medalist, told BBC Radio 5 after the news. “It will be really frustrating for him. You can only account for yourself, you cannot account for your teammates. We know it has nothing to do with Usain Bolt — it will not damage his reputation – but it will affect it, take shine off it and he won’t be a happy man.”

Clearly, he wasn’t pleased when the IOC first discovered the anomaly. “It’s heartbreaking…because over the years, you’ve worked hard to accumulate gold medals and work had to be a champion,” he told The Guardian in June 2016.

“Things happen in life, so when it’s confirmed or whatever, if I need to give back my gold medal I’d have to give it back. It’s not a problem for me,” he said. Hopefully, he’s in giving mood. Nesta also ran on the gold-medal winning relay team in London 2012. While there has been no announcement about that medal, Usain may lose more than one more medal once this scandal is over.

Are you shocked that Usain had to lose a medal, HollywoodLifers?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.