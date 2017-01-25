Humpty Dumpty Pulls Off An Egg-cellent Recovery In TurboTax’s Super Bowl Ad: Watch

The Patriots and the Falcons don’t face off at Super Bowl LI until Feb. 5, but TurboTax wants its commercial to be one of the first you see before the big game. Without a celebrity in sight, it’s up to the famed Humpty Dumpty, in startlingly creepy living color, to make filing taxes fun. Watch at your own risk.

After throwing the likes of DJ Khaled and Kathy Bates at us in a vain attempt at making anyone excited to file their tax return, TurboTax is doubling down on the weird factor with its 2017 Super Bowl ad campaign. Featuring the famously clumsy, personified egg, Humpty Dumpty, the commercial is sure to leave an impression on anyone who watches.

Let’s break it down. While the King’s men are clearly over Humpty continuously falling off the wall he insists on sitting atop, the talking egg isn’t having everyone’s incessant line of questioning. He was doing his taxes on his phone, on the damn wall, because he can! What we’re having trouble with is how those first responders were able to get his insides back on the inside.

I'm haunted by many things. If I can find a way to get tax credits for them, win win. Thanks @turbotax. https://t.co/m3n45vr37w #TurboTax pic.twitter.com/S59N6iiwM9 — Kathy Bates (@MsKathyBates) January 2, 2017

How insane is this commercial; are you about to have the same nightmare we are? The yolk oozing out of the side of his mouth might have been the line… and TurboTax stomped all over it. But hey, at least you can do your taxes on the go! So go ahead and crack open that W-2, fire up your phone, and see just how little you’ll be getting back from Uncle Sam this year.

