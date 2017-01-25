Tristan Thompson: Why He Went ‘Ballistic’ Over Lamar Odom’s ‘Doctors’ Interview

REX/Shutterstock

Lamar Odom may have let it slip that he’d like to have Khloe Kardashian back in his life, but it’s too late — she’s moved on with Tristan Thompson. Well, Tristan is furious at Lamar for trying to pursue his girlfriend, according to a Jan. 25 report! Find out what Tristan did to Lamar after his shocking ‘Doctors’ interview to make him back off.

“Tristan Thompson, 25, went ballistic,” an insider tells Life & Style magazine in their Feb. 6 issue. “He called up Lamar Odom, 36, and told him he acted foolishly, and he warned him to stay away from Khloe Kardashian, 32, or else,” the source adds. Yikes! It sounds like Tristan is pretty livid at Lamar for saying, “I just want my wife back” in his Jan. 17 interview with The Doctors…but who wouldn’t be?

Tristan feels secure about his relationship with Khloe, but Lamar’s history has him feeling worried, the insider also explains. “Deep down, Tristan knows Khloe would never take back Lamar,” the source shares with the mag, “But he is concerned that his girlfriend will fall for Lamar’s pity pleas and feel pressured to be there for him in case he goes off the rails again.” Fair enough — Khloe has taken care of Lamar time and again after his downward spiral, but now she needs to move on.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player does have a final warning for Lam. “Tristan doesn’t want any drama in his life,” the insider concludes. “Khloe is his woman, and there’s no way he’s going to allow anyone to get in the way of his relationship.” Message received!

