‘This is Us’ Creator Warns Audience ‘Heavy’ Episodes Are Coming: ‘It’s A Doozy’

Image Courtesy of NBC

You thought you had cried a lot, but apparently it’s nothing compared to what’s coming. The creator of ‘This is Us’ just revealed in a new interview that there are a lot more emotional moments coming in the upcoming episodes.

During this week’s episode, we found out when it was that Jack passed away, but we’ve yet to find out how. And apparently the more we find out, the more waterworks we should expect.

“There’s going to be a couple moments in the back part of this season, and the next season, and the third season and beyond, where people are going to need a moment,” Dan Fogelman said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “There’s a lot being said about the crying in the show. Hopefully we haven’t done too much sad crying. I think it’s kind of a cathartic breaking open people with feeling, but there’s also sadness in life, and our theory is that the human spirit perseveres and that things happen.”

Dan explains the second half of the season as “heavy” and “dark,” since that’s life. “People are going to have to put on their seat belts a little bit. I just wrote the finale today and… it’s a doozy,” he said.

We will still have to wait a bit to find out how Jack died, Dan said, so you’ll have time to weigh the theories in your mind.

“It’s a complicated thing. By the end of the season, you’re going to know a lot of the details of the how and the ramifications of [his death],” he told EW. “In terms of the detail of how he died, was it illness? Was it something tragic? Was it something else? You’re not going to know that for a little bit because we want to show that in the show. So that’s going to take a minute.”

Well that’s good because we’re gonna need a minute. HollywoodLifers, are you still hooked on This Is Us?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.