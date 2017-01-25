Selena Gomez revealed the intense first trailer for ‘Thirteen Reasons Why,’ the Netflix new show she’s producing! The show follows a teenager as he seeks to uncover the reason why his classmate and crush, Hannah, decided to commit suicide. Prepare to be obsessed.

“A peek at a passion project I’ve been working on with @Netflix. @13ReasonsWhy arrives 3/31,” Selena Gomez captioned the trailer on Instagram. WE CAN’T WAIT!

“I’m about to tell you the story of my life,” Hannah, played by Katherine Langford, says in the opening moments of the trailer. “More specifically, why my life ended.”

What a way to start off the trailer! We catch glimpses of the 13 classmates that Hannah says led her to suicide. “If one thing had gone differently, somewhere along the line, maybe none of this would have happened,” Ross Butler, who plays Zach, says.

“Maybe I’ll never know why you did what you did,” Hannah says in the tape that Clay’s (Scandal’s Dylan Minnette) listening to. “But I can make you understand how it felt. If you want to know the truth. Just press play.”

As the 13 major characters are introduced, these four words are revealed, “They all killed her.” Each one of them is responsible in some way for driving Hannah to end her life, and we’re going to find out what they did. Thirteen Reasons Why is based on Jay Asher’s 2007 best-selling young adult novel.

Christian Navarro, Justin Prentice, Devin Druid, Miles Heizer, Michele Selene Ang, and more Alisha Boe also star. Selena has been connected to Thirteen Reasons Why as far back as 2011. The book was originally going to be a movie. When Thirteen Reasons Why became a TV show, Selena signed on as a producer. All 13 episodes of Thirteen Reasons Why will hit Netflix on March 31.

