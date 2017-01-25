The Weeknd: Will He Write Diss Track About Justin Bieber After ‘Whack’ Slam? The Truth

REX/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber struck-out against the Weeknd — branding his music ‘whack’ — so are we gearing up for another rap world battle? Will the ‘Starboy’ singer hit back with a Biebs diss track? Will they come to blows? Will Selena be ring girl? So many questions! Read on for the answers!

“[The Weeknd’s] boys keep telling him to do a diss track of sorts on Justin Bieber but he’s cool on it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Let’s face it, Justin is a walking diss track all on his own. He does an excellent job of making an ass out himself every time he opens his mouth or steps outside his house, he doesn’t need any help in that department.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Justin threw some major shade at his fellow Canadian — real name, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye — on Jan. 20. When quizzed by photographers about if he would listen to any tracks by the 26-year-old, who is currently getting hot and heavy with The Bieb’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, 24, Justin shot back, “no, because that sh**’s whack!”

Oh boy Biebs, them there’s fighting words! Luckily for Justin however, The Weeknd is way more of a lover than a fighter, well, at least these days he is — just ask Selena! Plus, according to HollywoodLife.com’s source, the “I Can’t Feel My Face” singer has way more important things on his mind than his current girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend’s opinions on his music! “There’s no need for Abel to waste his time, breath or talent writing lyrics to obliterate Justin Bieber,” the source says. Oh snap!

Meanwhile, right now, it appears Justin has way too much time on his hands, to stew over “the one that got away.” Since splitting from Selena for good (at least for now) last year, the “Never Say Never” performer has been pretty much kicking his heels when it comes to his love life. While Selena and The Weeknd light-up social media with proof of their PDA-packed romance, Justin has been dating world M.I.A.

The 22-year-old hasn’t really had a steady boo since parting ways with Selena. Justin’s been linked to a slew of beauties, including Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian, but appears to remain firmly without a special “plus one.” In fact, when the Biebs made an appearance at Peppermint Nightclub in Hollywood recently — and busted out with a surprise drum performance — it was his pal, Andrew Watt, who was by his side.

