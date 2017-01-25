Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Take Romance To The Next Level: See The Instagram Proof

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd just took their romance up a notch, and we’ve got the picture-perfect proof right here. See how the couple is letting the world know that they’re OFFICIAL!
The Weeknd, 26, started following Selena Gomez, 24, on Instagram on Jan. 23, and she followed him back on Jan. 24. In this day and age, a mutual follow on social media is practically marriage! Take a look:
Obviously, they weren’t following each other before, but now that they’re dating, they don’t want to miss a moment of the other’s life. How exciting is that?!
When you’re a busy musician like these lovebirds are, it goes without saying that schedules can be crazy. So it makes total sense that Sel and The Weeknd want to track each other on social…plus they “text every day” to keep in touch, as a source told E! News. We’re also hearing that it’s tough for them to spend time apart, because the couple has “made big impressions on each other” and they “are really into one another“, as a source previously told HollywoodLife.com exclusively. So sweet!
Oh, and with the Grammy Awards right around the corner, we can’t help but hope that the couple will make an official first appearance together on the carpet. Neither artist is nominated for an award this year, but the show is notorious for surprise performances and presenters, so it’s not totally out of the question!
