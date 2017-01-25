Cover your ears, Bella Hadid! The Weeknd and Selena Gomez have been secretly seeing each other for a whole year now, according to a new report — which means they were hooking up while he was in a serious relationship with the supermodel. Yikes!

The Weeknd, 26, and Selena Gomez, 24, were first photographed together on Jan. 10, two months after his breakup from Bella Hadid, 20, but they’ve reportedly been “secretly hooking up for an entire year,” Life & Style claims! If this report is true, that means the pair were together while The Weeknd was still dating Bella, and this love triangle is even crazier than we thought.

“Bella thinks it only started when her relationship with [The Weeknd] had fallen apart,” the mag’s source explains. “She is going to be livid when she finds out the truth.” Ouch!

Since their first public outing earlier this month, Selena and The Weeknd have been spotted out together several more times, although there’ve been no more photos of them together. Meanwhile, while he was briefly in New York City last week, he attended the same A$AP Rocky concert as his ex, and although they weren’t photographed in the same frame, there were separate videos of them hanging out with the same group of people!

After the probable run-in, the 20-year-old jetted to Europe for Paris Fashion Week, and she’s been out and about slaying the style game all week long. Interestingly, she’s been dressing sexier than ever, baring her nipples in sheer ensembles on multiple occasions, which of course has us wondering if she’s trying to get her ex’s attention! It certainly seems like he only has eyes for Selena these days, though…

