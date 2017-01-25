Tarek El Moussa’s Secret Extravagant Lifestyle Revealed: Mansions, Lambos, Trips & More

Courtesy of Instagram

Maybe money can buy happiness. Since filing for divorce from Christina El Moussa, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned about Tarek’s secret extravagant lifestyle. It’s packed wth mansions, cars, trips, and MORE! Here’s the scoop!

Tarek El Moussa‘s, 35, motto used to be “Happy Wife, Happy Live,” but since splitting from Christina, 33, the Flip Or Flop hunk is all about spoiling himself. “Tarek is burning through cash like crazy, even though he’s asking his ex for alimony,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s dropping $15,000 a month on a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 3,000 sq-ft home in ritzy Newport Beach, California. On top of that, a brand new Lamborghini is parked in his garage.”

This kind of outrageous spending wouldn’t be a problem, if it were HIS money! It was previously reported that Tarek is demanding spousal support from Christina to maintain the lifestyle he’s accustomed too. With Flip Or Flop being so successful, Tarek is probably used to the nice sport cars and spacious mansions. Clearly he’s determined to keep the finer things in life at the tips of his fingers. That being said, Tarek’s shopping might be a form of therapy to help cope with the bitter divorce. Every girl knows that a nice dress can cure the loneliest days.

On the surface, Tarek is acting cool as a cucumber about his split. “Since breaking up with Christina, Tarek has been jetting off on vacations with his guy friends and spending money like he has not a care in the world,” continues the source. But on the inside, he must be going crazy over all the nasty rumors! A new report claims Tarek allegedly joked about raping Christina in front of their two children and called her a “whore.” At this point we don’t know what to believe! The allegations keep on coming but Tarek is denying them all!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Tarek’s secret extravagant lifestyle?

