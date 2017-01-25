‘Flip Or Flop’: Tarek El Moussa Allegedly ‘Joked’ He’d Rape Christina In Front Of Crew

Courtesy of Instagram

Another bombshell has dropped in the already shocking ‘Flip or Flop’ split. Tarek El Moussa once allegedly told his wife, Christina El Moussa, on the set of their show that he would ‘rape her’! The alleged ‘joke’ wasn’t funny to Christina, or to the crew that reportedly witnessed it!

Tensions have been high on the Flip or Flop set for quite some time, according to a new report. Tarek El Moussa allegedly “tormented” his now-estranged wife Christina El Moussa, 35, while they were filming, and sometimes his ideas of jokes reportedly went way too far, according to a source who spoke to Life & Style magazine.

Tarek allegedly called Christina a “whore” while the camera wasn’t rolling, grabbed her butt and her chest while everyone was looking, and at one point, allegedly said something truly disgusting:

“[Tarek said] ‘Shut up, woman, or I’ll rape you,” the source told Life & Style magazine. “He actually joked about raping Christina on more than one occasion. Tarek thinks it’s funny.” Nope, not funny! Apparently, the crew wasn’t too happy when they heard this, either, and reportedly started taking measures to “protect” Christina. “The crew was asked to be efficient with takes so that there was no downtime for Tarek and Christina on set. When there’s downtime, bad things happen,” the source said.

Tarek, through his rep, denied all of these allegations: “No matter the lies, innuendo, salacious gossip and ‘fake news’ that is thrown at me from irresponsible media outlets via anonymous sources, I will keep my focus on what matters most which is co-parenting our children and working hard on our businesses.”

