Nothing strange about this romance! Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are dating, according to a Jan. 25 report, and you won’t believe how long they’ve been keeping it a secret. Find out why the ‘Stranger Things’ co-stars are so smitten with each other right here!

“They’re definitely dating,” a source tells Life & Style magazine of Natalia Dyer, 20, and Charlie Heaton, 22. “They’ve been together since before season two [of Stranger Things] began filming in October.” Wow, way to keep it on the DL, you guys!

Natalia and Charlie are “inseparable”, the insider adds of the Netflix stars, and spend “every waking minute together, on set and off”. How sweet is that?!

Oh, and they’re already taking things to the next level. “Natalia brought Charlie to her hometown, Nashville, to meet her family,” the source shares with the mag. Sounds like it’s pretty serious!

Finally, the proof is in the pictures. The couple jetted to Spain in September 2016, and Charlie shared this beautiful photo of her hanging out at a Lighthouse:

And take a look at this cuteness from Jan. 18, courtesy of Natalia’s Instagram:

And this:

Finally, the couple was caught PDAing at Los Angeles International Airport on Jan. 9, when Charlie kept putting his arm on Natalia’s back as they walked through the busy place. The verdict? THEY’RE DATING!!!

