‘Teen Wolf’: Stiles Is Back & Reunites With Lydia & Scott — Watch New Promo

Hallelujah! Stiles is FINALLY back on ‘Teen Wolf’ and with the pack again. The all-new promo for the Jan. 31 midseason finale shows Stiles back in action with Lydia and Scott as the pack tries to end the Ghost Riders once and for all.

The ending of the Jan. 24 episode of Teen Wolf teased Stiles’ return, but now it’s official. The new midseason finale promo shows Stiles in the flesh after four Stiles-less episodes. “That’s a bad guy, right?” Stiles says in the promo. “I didn’t misread that?”

Stiles was the first person taken by the Ghost Riders, and everyone else except Scott, Lydia, Malia, and Liam were slowly picked off by the Ghost Riders. Will Scott be able to save Stiles and everyone else from the Ghost Riders and Mr. Douglas?

The whole first half of the season has been about remembering and finding Stiles. Lydia’s emotional connection to Stiles was what led to the pack to him. She finally confessed that she loved Stiles!

Scott and Stiles have their work cut out for them. Mr. Douglas intends on making Scott a Ghost Rider. Brief glimpses of the episode show Scott, Malia, Lydia, Stilinski and everyone else fighting to defeat the Ghost Riders.

Dylan O’Brien’s status on the show is still up in the air. He’s still currently filming American Assassin in London and is set to resume filming The Maze Runner: The Death Cure soon. Will Stiles be saved, or will something go terribly wrong and Stiles will be left behind? But seriously, can we get a Stiles and Lydia moment in the midseason finale. Stydia fans deserve something after Lydia’s emotional confession.

Teen Wolf airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

