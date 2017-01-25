John Malkovich Fights Himself With F-Bombs In SquareSpace’s Hilarious Super Bowl Ad

It’s tough being John Malkovich. People always getting inside you via some weird wall portal, or stealing your name on the internet. That’s the premise of the hilarious new Super Bowl ad for SquareSpace. Watch it right here on Hollywoodlife.com!

“How is it that John Malkovich.com is already taken?” The actor demands to know as he sits huddled over a computer, attempting to buy a web domain in his own name. “Somebody already snatched it,” an assistant tells him. “But, I’m him. The collection is called John Malkovich.This is a nightmare!” Declares the 63-year-old. And so begins SquareSpace’s awesome new Super Bowl ad.

Turns out the nightmare has just begun though! “Hmm.. I really am him. There is a film about me being me,” John continues. “Isn’t it a movie about other people being inside you?” The assistant interjects. “I need John Malkovich.com!” The star demands, before clicking on the existing johnmalkovich.com and discovering it belongs to a namesake, promising, “The ultimate fishing site”…hahah. Cue F-bomb tirade!

“What the f*** is going on? How the f*** can YOU be John Malkovich?” The actor yells at the computer. John is so incensed by his discovery that he decides to fire-off an F-bomb laced email to his fishing fanatic fellow Malkovich! “Dear Mr Malkovich, guess who? What the f***? What the f*** is going on. Sincerely….no, no…also… John Malkovich,” he types. But, before pressing send, the In The Line of Fire star changes his mind. “You know what? I’m just gonna cal the guy,” John vows, picking up the phone, as SquareSpace remind us all to, “Get your domain before it’s gone.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, this year’s Super Bowl promises to be a spectacular affair — well, at least when it comes to the halftime entertainment! Lady Gaga is the headline performer, and the 30-year-old promises to deliver an epic performance! The singer’s choreographer released an all-new behind-the-scenes video on Jan. 25. And, oh boy, are we all in for an epic treat! In the vid, Ricky Jackson reveals details about Gaga’s performance of “Bad Romance” and, trust us, this dance number is going to be off the charts AWESOME!! Super Bowl LI will air Sunday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

HollywoodLifers, will you be tuning in for Super Bowl LI? Let us know in the comments below!