Shay Mooney: Country Star & Fiancée Hannah Billingsley Welcome 1st Child — A Baby Boy

Shay Mooney is a father! The Dan + Shay singer officially welcomed his 1st child into the world when his fiancée Hannah Billingsley gave birth on Jan. 24. The two had a baby boy and we could NOT be more thrilled for the sweet couple. Just wait until you hear their adorable son’s name!

Shay Mooney, 25, of the country music duo Dan + Shay, and former Miss Arkansas Hannah Billingsley, 25, welcomed their first child, son Asher James Mooney, on Jan. 24. The engaged couple revealed the exciting news on Instagram with a super sweet message and a precious first photo of their newly expanded fam! And how about their son’s name? Is it cute or what?

The time is nigh. #AsherJames @hannah.billingsley A photo posted by Shay Mooney (@shaymooney) on Jan 24, 2017 at 7:48am PST

Here we go 💙 #AsherJames @shaymooney A photo posted by hannah.billingsley (@hannah.billingsley) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:21am PST

“It’s hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child,” Shay captioned the pic of him and his ladylove holding their baby boy in the hospital. “I will never be the same. Asher James, I promise to be the father you deserve. And Hannah, I promise to be the husband you want and need. I love you both so much. You’ve given me everything I never knew I needed. Welcome to the world Asher James Mooney. 1/24/2017.” Talk about a loving introduction into the world!

Before meeting little Asher, Shay and Hannah kept fans updated on the pregnancy via social media. They even gave followers a glimpse of Hannah’s stunning fall maternity shoot soon after announcing the big news in October. “We can’t wait to meet you Asher James. I already love you more than I thought I was capable of. Seeya soon little man,” Shay captioned one photo of his bride-to-be, dressed in a gorgeous white gown and cradling her baby bump.

But nothing was cuter than their announcement post, which featured both Shay and Hannah sitting on a couch looking at each other lovingly while holding up a onesie. The onesie read, “I’m with the band,” aw! “Gonna have a new band member in the Mooney family… 😁 2017 is gonna be the start of our best adventure yet!” Shay wrote. “Mini Mooney is comin in hot. I love you @hannah.billingsley ☺️😍.”

