Selena Gomez Making A Movie With The Weeknd? He’d ‘Love To Share The Screen’ With Her

It looks like things are moving fast for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd! And get this — HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Selena and The Weeknd may be making a movie together! Get all the exciting details here.

Ooh la la! Love is in the air for Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, and it looks like things are about to get even hotter! From making their relationship Instagram official to their sexy texts and hangouts, it seems like every day there is something new happening with this duo!

And today’s no different! We hear there could be a collab in the works for the brunette beauty and the R&B singer. “Working on music would be great because they share that passion, but The Weeknd wants to get a little more into some film projects and would love to share the screen with Selena,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But first before any of that is to have a successful relationship and if working a lot with each other ruined that he would stop the extra stuff immediately to make the relationship flourish.” Aww!

We are loving where this relationship is going, but we have a feeling that Gigi Hadid probably is feeling a different type of way. After all, the model is the sister of Bella Hadid, the former flame of The Weeknd so it’s completely understandable that she doesn’t completely approve. Selena and the Victoria’s Secret model run in the same social circle, as Gigi and the “Kill Em With Kindness” singer are both part of Taylor Swift‘s squad. However, as we previous reported, there might be some bad blood brewing between them. Oh no!

The Weeknd’s ex explained that she felt “stabbed in the back,” when she first saw pics of Selena and the “I Feel It Coming” crooner, but it seems it’s big sis to the rescue as Gigi is planning on being the peacemaker between the ladies. As for how the new, steamy relationship will pan out and how the friendships will be tested, only time will tell. It looks like we have to just wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Selena Gomez and the Weeknd making a movie together?

