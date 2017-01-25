Scott Disick Refusing To Go To Couples Counseling With Kourtney

REX/Shutterstock

Oh no! Just when Scott Disick is finally back on Kourtney Kardashian’s good side, he’s blowing it by not being a committed partner and working on their relationship. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details of how he’s on thin ice with her after refusing to go to couples counseling.

This is just so unfortunate. Scott Disick, 33, seemed to finally put his naughty ways behind him and commit to being a family man for Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and their three kids. But he’s back in party boy mode after a wild trip to the Sundance Film Festival and his baby mama has had enough, especially since he won’t even make the effort to join her in couples counseling.

“Kourt has been making sacrifices and refraining from business opportunities which would take her away from the children. She has also been going to counseling by herself regularly, something she wished Scott would do too. Meanwhile Scott is present for a week or month, on good behavior, only to routinely disappear the next,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kourtney is doing everything she can to provide a healthy family environment to her children, despite Scott’s periodic poor behavior. While Kourtney has remained committed to co-parenting their kids, she simply can’t say the same for her children’s constantly absent father,” our insider adds. He really seemed to be getting things back on track during 2016, spending more time with Kourt and the kids as a family unit. But every time he gets back in her good graces, he falls back into his partying habits. What a vicious cycle. Pics: Scott and Kourtney’s romance in pics “Scott’s selfish behavior has been hard on Kourtney, who is struggling to give her children structure and stability. Despite doing it all alone at times, Kourtney’s priority is to keep her kids happy, healthy and well-adjusted given their unique situation,” our source says. She is such an amazing mom to Mason, seven, Penelope, four and Reign, two, and there’s no doubt her kids are her greatest joy in life. We just wish Scott would cool it with his jet set lifestyle and settle down to give Kourtney and their family together a more stable life. HollywoodLifers, do you think Scott will ever give up the party scene for Kourtney and the kids?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.