Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac Split After Just 2 Years Of Marriage

This is so sad. Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Roman Dauriac, have split after two years of marriage. They reportedly ended their relationship over the summer.

Scarlett Johansson, 32, is back on the market after breaking up with Romain Dauriac, People magazine reports. “They’ve been separated since the summer,” a source tells the mag. No further details regarding the reason for the split or plans for divorce have been provided, but Scarlett was noticeably not wearing her wedding ring when she attended the Women’s March in Washington D.C. on Jan. 21.

Scarlett and Romain were first linked in Oct. 2012, and less than a year later, it was revealed that they were engaged when she started sporting a giant ring on her left hand. The couple welcomed a daughter, Rose, in 2014 — her rep confirmed the news on Sept. 4 of that year, without revealing Rose’s exact birthdate. They got married on Oct. 1, 2014 in a private ceremony in Montana.

Although the pair reportedly split in the summer, they were photographed together as recently as October, and Scarlett was still wearing her wedding ring in November.

Scarlett has been in a number of high profile relationships since entering the spotlight. She dated Josh Hartnett for two years before they broke up in 2006, after which she started seeing Ryan Reynolds. The two got engaged in May 2008 and married just four months later on Sept. 27. Sadly, they announced their divorce on Dec. 2010, and it was finalized by July 2011. Following the divorce, Scarlett briefly dated Sean Penn, then advertising exec Nate Naylor, who she broke up with in Oct. 2012, just before she was first liked to Romain.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Scarlett’s rep for confirmation on this shocking report.

