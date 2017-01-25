Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Scarlett Johansson & Romain Dauriac Split After Just 2 Years Of Marriage

Wed, January 25, 2017 3:23pm EST by Add first Comment
REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery
16 Photos

This is so sad. Scarlett Johansson and her husband, Roman Dauriac, have split after two years of marriage. They reportedly ended their relationship over the summer.

Scarlett Johansson, 32, is back on the market after breaking up with Romain DauriacPeople magazine reports. “They’ve been separated since the summer,” a source tells the mag. No further details regarding the reason for the split have been provided, but Scarlett was noticeably not wearing her wedding ring when she attended the Women’s March in Washington D.C. on Jan. 21.

Scarlett and Romain were first linked in Oct. 2012, and less than a year later, it was revealed that they were engaged when she started sporting a giant ring on her left hand. The couple welcomed a daughter, Rose, in 2014, with her rep confirming the news on Sept. 4 of that year, without revealing her exact birthdate. They got married on Oct. 1, 2014 in a private ceremony in Montana.

Celebrity Breakups Of 2016 — PICS

Story Developing

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by news of Scarlett’s split?

More Scarlett News:

Scarlett Johansson Fires Up Crowd At Women's March With Inspiring Speech -- Watch
Scarlett Johansson -- PICS
Women’s March -- Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson, America Ferarra & Other Celebs Join Protest

ad