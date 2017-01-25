Robert Redford Gushes Over Mary Tyler More’s ‘Spirit’ After Her Death: ‘She’ll Be Missed’

REX/Shutterstock

Like the rest of us, Robert Redford is feeling the sadness over the news of Mary Tyler Moore’s passing, Jan. 25. However, he can’t help but gush over the iconic career his longtime friend had. The pair worked together on the award-winning film, ‘Ordinary People’ in 1980, and now, he’s issued a touching statement mourning her loss.

Mary Tyler Moore tragically died at the age of 80 on Jan. 25, and her longtime friend and colleague, Robert Redford, 80, is remembering her by the incredible career she had. “Mary’s energy, spirit and talent created a new bright spot in the television landscape and she will be very much missed,” a rep for the actor told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The courage she displayed in taking on a role, [in Ordinary People], darker than anything she had ever done, was brave and enormously powerful.” Wow.

Robert and Mary celebrated illustrious moments in their respective careers when they worked together on the 1980 film Ordinary People. The popular actor made his directorial debut with the film, which Mary starred in as the lead actress, and received her first and only Academy Award nomination for. Although she wasn’t victorious, Robert did take home the honor for Best Director, while the movie also won for Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

As we previously reported, Mary’s health had been slowly declining in the months leading up to her death, and she was reportedly on a respirator for more than a week before she passed. Mary suffered Type 1 diabetes for nearly 50 years before she died, and she had major surgery on a benign brain tumor in 2011. Although she was mostly out of the spotlight in recent years, her friends said in 2014 that Mary was nearly blind and had started to have problems with her heart and kidneys. Her longtime friend, Dick Van Dyke, 91, also commented on her health in 2015 and admitted she was not doing well.

Of course, we will always remember Mary for her incredible career, especially her roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and — of course — her role in Ordinary People.

HollywoodLifers, leave your thoughts for Mary’s family and loved ones in the comments section below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.