Image Courtesy of Instagram

Oh my god, this is so cute! Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna celebrated their first big milestone on Jan. 25 – their one-year anniversary! Rob wanted to make the occasion extra-special, so he shared the sweetest tribute video looking back on their relationship. Check it out!

It looks like Rob Kardashian, 29, took some inspiration from his brother-in-law Kanye West, 39, when he was deciding how to celebrate his first anniversary with fiancee Blac Chyna, 28! The reality star set to work making an absolutely adorable mash-up of some of he and Blac’s most romantic moments from the last year, from silly car rides to sweet kisses and all of the pregnancy love you can handle! He chose to play DJ Khaled’s song “Hold You Down,” featuring Chris Brown, Future, Jeremih, and August Alsina, and the touching song made for the perfect backdrop to the tribute! He captioned it “A year went by so fast ☘️ love you,” later changing it to “1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee💙👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽” Awww!

1 year down lol woohoooooo happy anniversary babbbbbbiiiiiiiieeeeeee💙👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Because Rob and Blac kept their relationship very secretive in the beginning, we didn’t even know that Jan. 25 was their official anniversary! So much has happened in the past year, from several breakups, to the birth of their little girl Dream Kardashian, to family feuds and their own reality show. However, Rob’s sweet gesture shows that all of the drama was worth it, because they’re happier than ever!

The video tribute definitely reminded us of what Kanye did for Kim Kardashian recently, when he strung together a bunch of adorable home videos set to his song “Only One,” gushing about how much he loves her. It was so cute, and we love that it inspired Rob, too!

