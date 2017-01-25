‘Playing House’ season 3 will premiere sometime in 2017, so to hold you over until then, HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE clip of Maggie and Emma reviving their hilarious alter egos Bosephus and Jandana. Get ready to crack up!

Jandana’s trying to get Bosephus to get a new pet, but Bosephus isn’t budging. “The only pet I want is my beautiful squirrel, Tornado, which you lost through your carelessness,” Bosephus says to Jandana. Jandana’s not even close to giving up, though. She shows Bosephus a series of dogs to choose from.

But Bosephus only wants Tornado. He fits right in Bosephus’ little pocket. “He’s out there somewhere, suffering in the night,” Bosephus continues. He wants to organize a search party to find Tornado and have Swedish Fish hanging out of his pocket to lure Tornado back.

Jandana complains that Bosephus leaving Swedish Fish out on the back porch is bringing opossums. Bosephus admits he’d actually take an opossum as a pet and a baby reindeer.

Suddenly, Bosephus and Jandana hear a noise. It’s Tornado! He’s aaaaalive! “Jandana, go make up the bed. We gonna snuggle, the three of us,” Bosephus says, while Jandana has her head in her hands. Jandana isn’t so happy about Tornado’s return. At least they can take the Swedish Fish off the porch! We’re glad to see everything going well on the bayou!

Before season 3 premieres on USA, you can catch up on season 1 and 2 of Playing House, starring Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair, by going to playinghouse.usanetwork.com or catch up on VOD.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Playing House season 3? Let us know your thoughts below!