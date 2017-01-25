Kourtney Kardashian Prepping Penelope To Be A Star — Will Tot Get Her Own Show?

FameFlyNet

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’? More like ‘Keeping Up With Penelope Disick!’ After all, a new report claims Kourtney Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter is destined for stardom and she just can’t get enough of the spotlight! You’ll never believe the adorable performances she’s already putting on at home.

Who knows, we may be watching Penelope Disick, 4, on TV in 10 years! The toddler is allegedly SUPER into performing and, just like her famous family members, she’s not afraid of a little camera time. “Penelope loves to perform for her family and hear the applause,” an alleged insider revealed to OK! magazine. And to help support her daughter’s ambitions, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, has reportedly already signed her up for various acting and dance classes.

“Penelope practices tap moves on the kitchen floor constantly,” the source continued. “It’s noisy, but Kourtney doesn’t care. She wants to encourage her.” But the cutest thing Penelope, who’s allegedly “obsessed” with becoming a star, does? “Kourtney gets a kick out of seeing Penelope imitate Kendall [Jenner, 21] on the runway, or Kanye [West, 38] onstage,” the insider added. How cute is THAT?

But Kourtney allegedly does NOT want to became a stage mom. Considering the prodding her whole fam got growing up from mom Kris Jenner, 61, Kourtney is especially mindful of not pushing P in either direction. Still though, Penelope is apparently persistent in wanting to perform. “This is Penelope’s dream,” the publication’s source concluded. “But Kourt believes she has talent and could go far.” Aw!

While Penelope seems shy in public, we can totally see her being a super lively kid at home. After all, she regularly appears in her family’s Snapchat videos hamming it up with cousin and BFF North West, 3. How cute would it be if they both got their own Kardashian spinoff show together? With a name like Kardashian behind them, there’s no telling WHAT these kids could accomplish.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you see Penelope and North having their own reality show someday? Would you tune in?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.