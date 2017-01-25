REX/Shutterstock

Boxing icon Oscar De La Hoya suffered a TKO geting arrested by the Pasadena Police Department on Jan. 25 after allegedly having a few rounds too many at a local bar. The former fighter has already been released, but these details will live online forever. Get the scoop now!

Former boxer Oscar De La Hoya is in some hot water after cops allegedly busted him for DUI in the early hours of Jan. 25 according to a new report from TMZ. The 43-year-old had apparently been painting the town red, even taking pics with fans, before attempting to drive home and being pulled over. It’s a crazy story, especially considering Uber’s strong presence in Southern California.

Oscar was stopped by police in Pasadena, CA around two in the morning. He must’ve smelled like the dog that bit him, because a sobriety test was given and the Olympian failed big time. His manager sprung him from jail some time later. It isn’t clear what, if any, punishment he’ll face for the incident.

The gold medal winner has had a very public battle with alcoholism. He first admitted to having a problem in 2011, undergoing treatment at the Betty Ford Center. A few years later, in 2013, he returned to rehab for the second time. Snapshots of Oscar before his arrest have started popping up online, with some going as far to say he wasn’t drinking when they saw him.

