Mary Tyler Moore Dead: Oprah Mourns Her ‘Favorite’ — ‘I Saw Myself In Your Light’

Our hearts are broken after learning that TV & movie icon Mary Tyler Moore sadly passed away on Jan. 25 at age 80. Another woman who is grieving is Oprah Winfrey, who once called Mary her ‘favorite,’ and sobbed when she met her. We have her heartfelt memorial, right here.

This is so sad! Oprah Winfrey, 62, has been a huge fan of Mary Tyler Moore for her entire life, so when she learned that Mary had passed away after several health complications at age 80 on Jan. 25, she was absolutely devastated. She took to Instagram to honor the memory of one of her “favorites,” and it was both touching and beautiful.

“Dear Mary,” she began. “You already know how you majorly influenced my life and career. I respected and admired your business acumen, your passion and compassion for all life, and most importantly, the values espoused through your storytelling. Thank you for being a Light that shined so brightly, it let me see myself in you.” How heartfelt! Oprah included a photo of when Mary appeared on her daytime talk show, with the two TV legends clasping hands.

Of course, Oprah famously met her idol during an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1997, and the results were simply heartwarming. “One of the greatest ever, I love her,” she gushed about the legend. “Thank you Mary for an inspiration to us all, all of us women in television, thank you very much!”

Mary Tyler Moore surprising Oprah will always be a favourite moment pic.twitter.com/JWrOav1XgB — Jordan (@JordanApps) January 25, 2017

At that moment, Mary came around the corner and surprised the TV host, who began screaming with excitement, eventually breaking down in tears while Mary hugged her and the pair held hands. “I’m speechless!” Oprah cried, absolutely honored to meet her all-time hero and the iconic talk show host and actress. Our heart goes out to Oprah, and all of Mary’s friends, family and fans on this tragic day.

