OMG! Just when we thought little North West couldn’t get any cuter, she’s showing once again why she’s the most adorable celebrity child in Hollywood. Auntie Khloe Kardashian has shared the sweetest video of her being the biggest cheerleader for Koko’s ‘Good American’ jeans label, and you’ve got to see it!

We’re dying! North West, three, gets more precious by the day and now she’s showing love to aunt Khloe Kardashian‘s wildly successful denim line Good American. The 32-year-old shared the sweetest video of her niece hoisting a big foam “number one” finger in the air. Koko can he heard asking, “Are you a good American?” after letting out a couple of “woot woot” cheers. Northie looks totally happy to be supporting the brand, giving the biggest smile and showing off how the prop has the label’s name written across it.

My little Good American!!! ❤️❤️ A video posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:22am PST

It appears that North just came back from ballet class, which we know she loves so much. She has her hair pulled up in a perfect topknot and she’s got her favorite pink leotard on. The cutie-pie has on a pair of soft black Mary Jane shoes and appears to still be full of energy as she moves from Khloe to another woman off camera.

From the looks of their surroundings, they might be behind the scenes of a photo shoot of some kind, which might explain why there’s a Good American foam finger for the little one to play with. It’s so adorable how much Kim Kardashian‘s daughter so obviously loves her aunt. Khloe has such amazing maternal instincts and she’s always been there to babysit North at a moment’s notice. Thankfully she’s there to share precious videos like this one!

HollywoodLifers, do you think North West is the cutest of all celebrity kids? If not, whose child is the most adorable?

