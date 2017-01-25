Leonardo DiCaprio is one LUCKY guy! Posing for a risqué ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ photoshoot, the actor’s model girlfriend, Nina Agdal, nearly bares it all as she poses totally topless on the beach. Check out the sizzling pictures and try not to drool!

Leonardo DiCaprio, 42, clearly has a thing for tall, sexy, blonde models. But then again, who doesn’t? In the upcoming 2017 edition of Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit issue, Nina Agdal, 24, leaves very little to the imagination. Posing in nothing but STRING, the Danish beauty redefines paradise as she strips practically naked next to the beach. Maybe heaven on Earth really does exist. Like her flawless body, Nina’s face looks refreshingly bare in the photoshoot. Minimal makeup AND minimal clothing, Leo must be drooling! SEE THE DREAMY PICTURES HERE.

Speaking of the Wolf Of Wall Street actor, he and Nina are getting SERIOUS! We love Leo, but he has the reputation of being a womanizer. We can’t even count how many stunning models he’s dated. Nina, however, is a different story as he may have found The One. “He constantly holds her hands and kisses her,” a source told People back in Oct. “He seems to really like her.” We think that’s a major understatement but WHATEVER! The hunky Titanic alum has no issue flaunting his blonde beauty around town.

In fact, Leo recently whisked her off to Cabo San Lucas for a romantic getaway! Before jetting out of LA, the couple were caught in the midst of a cheating scandal (on Leo’s part). Reports claimed that he was hooking up with yet ANOTHER model, Paige Watkins. Both Leo and Paige’s reps reportedly denied the claims. Squashing the rumors for good, Leo and Nina looked more in love than ever in Mexico in early Jan.. Now we’d like to see Nina walking around with a huge diamond engagement ring on her finger!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of Nina’s Sports Illustrated photoshoot? Isn’t she #BodyGoals?!