Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus: He’s Livid Her Ex Nick Jonas Is Sending Her Flirty Texts

Is there a love triangle brewing between Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas? Nick has been texting his ex Miley lately, according to a shocking Jan. 25 report, and her fiance is NOT happy about it. Find out what steps Liam is taking to make sure that it doesn’t go any further!

Oh, no! Could Nick Jonas, 24, stirring up trouble between Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth? “[Nick] has been sending Miley friendly texts for weeks,” an insider claims to Life & Style magazine in their Feb. 6 issue, “And Liam, 27, is furious.” Well, that seems a little dramatic, considering that Nick and Miley only dated for about a year before splitting up in 2007. It’s totally ancient history!

Unfortunately, Liam doesn’t think so. “He told Miley she’d better tell Nick to back off,” the source also reveals. Yikes!

It’s also worth noting that the texts “haven’t been romantic”, as the mag reports, but it is a little fishy. “He recently decided he wants to find a girlfriend and settle down,” the insider says of the “Close” singer. “He is reaching out to old flames and old friends, and it doesn’t seem to matter whether or not they’re taken.” Okay, we have faith that Nick wouldn’t try to break up a potential marriage, so we’re sure he didn’t mean anything by texting Miley like that!

Meanwhile, Liam/Miley fans need not fear — they’re still going strong. She sent him a gushing birthday message on Jan. 13, calling him her “favorite being EVER” in the caption of a goofy selfie that the couple took. Adorable!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nick is trying to rekindle things with Miley by texting her, or was it just friendly? Tell us how you feel about all this!

