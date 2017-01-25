‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 is currently filming in Iceland, and many key cast members are gearing up to film key scenes. Kit Harington, Liam Cunningham, Joe Dempsie, and more have been spotted in Iceland. Are all these actors filming scenes together? Let’s do some investigating!

Fans have been spotting Game of Thrones cast members left and right in Iceland. While season 7 has been filming, many of these actors have flown under the radar. Kit Harington (Jon Snow) was spotted on Jan. 23 in Reykjavik, Iceland. Another fan took selfies with Liam Cunningham (Davos) and Joe Dempsie (Gendry) in Iceland on Jan. 21. Kristofer Hivju (Tormund) also posted an Instagram photo of himself on a black-sand beach in Vik, Iceland.

All of these actors in the same place isn’t just a coincidence. They’re clearly filming something together in the North. A tourist exploring southern Iceland on Jan. 21 caught the Game of Thrones crew filming on the black-sand beach. Two boats were on the shore, but it’s impossible to see any characters because of the distance.

These photos also confirm the return of Gendry. His whereabouts on the show are currently unknown. The last time we saw him, Davos had helped him escape from the island of Dragonstone. Liam and Joe were spotted filming scenes as Davos and Gendry in Zumaia, Spain in Oct. 2016.

Watchers on the Wall believes the characters will be landing at Eastwatch-by-the-Sea, a seaside castle that belongs to the Night’s Watch. Could Gendry have ended up there? Is Jon Snow preparing to fight off the White Walkers?

Game of Thrones season 7 will be wrapped by the end of February. Because of the delay in filming, season 7 has been pushed to the summer. Only a few more months!

HollywoodLifers, do you think season 7 will be the best season yet? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.