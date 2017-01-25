Courtesy of Miss Universe

The Miss Universe 2016 competition is right around the corner! 86 stunning women are preparing to represent their country and compete for this year’s title on Jan. 29. Don’t want to wait? Take a peek at the sizzling glamour shots ahead of the big night!

Talk about beauty, grace and class! The 86 ladies competing for the title of Miss Universe 2016 are absolutely stunning, coming from all over the globe to proudly represent their country. The eagerly anticipated show will air on Jan. 29, but there’s no need to wait, since we’ve already got a sneak peek of the contestants in a series of breathtaking glamour shots. Click through our gallery to see USA’s Deshauna Barber, 27, and her fellow competitors all primped and polished here!

Get ready to have your mind blown, since every woman offers her own unique talent and background, proving that it will be one tough competition when they take the stage at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay. The stunners recently posed for head shots, showcasing their luscious locks, smooth skin and gorgeous facial features. Each stood in front of a simple backdrop, giving their most entrancing and seductive gaze to the camera. It’s clear they’re all going to dazzle during the Swimwear, Evening Gown, Final Question and Final Look portion of the show.

The current hot picks list includes contestants from the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico, and Venezuela, according to the leading beauty pageant website Missosology. Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines will crown her successor after she’s announced. It’s been over two decades since the Philipines last hosted the competition, so they’re preparing to go all out! Steve Harvey will reprise his hosting duties, while Flo Rida and Bruno Mars are set to perform at the star-studded grand finale ceremony. Return to HollywoodLife.com for the latest news on the competition!

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to win the title? Leave your thoughts below!

