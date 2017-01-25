Michael Keaton Mourns Mary Tyler Moore In A Heart-Breaking Tweet: She ‘Was A Gem’

Courtesy of YouTube

Michael Keaton has spoken out about the sad passing of TV and film icon Mary Tyler Moore. The two shared the screen in the late ’70s, and through Mary’s show, Michael received his first big breaks in comedy. Read his touching tribute.

Michael Keaton, 65, delivered a beautiful tribute, mourning the loss of legendary TV and film actress, Mary Tyler Moore at the age of 80. Mary was on a respirator the week leading up to her death and ultimately passed on January 25th. Keaton took to Twitter and recalled their long friendship.

Mary(MTM) was a gem. She was iconic, my boss, cast mate and a friend and I will miss her — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) January 25, 2017

Almost two years ago, Michael Keaton was on one of David Letterman’s final “Late Shows,” and the two reminisced about their time on the Mary, Mary Tyler Moore’s variety show, in the late ’70s. It was an early moment in the comedians’ careers, and viewers got to see a clip of Letterman and Keaton dancing with Mary on the show. The variety show was cancelled after three episodes, but Keaton stayed around to join Mary on her show Mary Tyler Moore Hour. The show was part sitcom, part variety show and featured a number of guest stars including Dick Van Dyke and Lucille Ball. The storyline revolved around Mary who acted as a host of a weekly variety series called the Mary McKinnon Show. In it, Michael played Kenneth Christy, Mary’s studio page.

In the last few years, Mary’s health has declined. Former co-star Dick Van Dyke told Larry King in October 2015, “[Diabetes] has taken a toll on her; she’s not well at all.” She had an elective brain surgery in 2011 to remove a benign tumor wrapped around her brain. Her Type 1 Diabetes had caused her to lose her ability to see and was leading to kidney problems. She passed surrounded by family on the afternoon of Jan. 25th, 2017.

