Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engaged: She’ll Be ‘America’s Princess’ By End Of Year

Actress Meghan Markle may have a new role lined up: princess! The ‘Suits’ star is allegedly engaged to boyfriend Prince Harry, and it all happened in an incredibly romantic moment. We have all the details here!

Hopefully Meghan Markle, 35, has seen The Princess Diaries, because it’s all about to become a reality, according to a new report! The gorgeous Suits actress reportedly just accepted a romantic proposal from her boyfriend of just eight months, Prince Harry, 33. Getting married means Meghan would become the first American princess England has ever had!

Harry reportedly proposed to Meghan in such a lovely way, according to royal sources who spoke to OK! magazine. “The prince asked Meghan to marry him over a glass of champagne. He was worried she would think he was being rash, but she said yes right away. It wasn’t a formal proposal, but a sweet, intimate pledge of their commitment to each other.”

Aww! Meghan and Harry have been keeping their relationship pretty hush-hush, never speaking out publicly about their months-long love. That doesn’t mean they haven’t been caught sneaking around, though! Meghan’s been traveling to London an awful lot lately, and reportedly had a little sleepover at Harry’s residence in Kensington. Scandalous! Harry was also spotted coming out of Meghan’s apartment in Toronto, where she currently lives while filming Suits.

But after allegedly getting engaged, that under the radar behavior is about to be over. They want to shout their love from the rooftops! “[Meghan and Harry] are getting ready to make a formal announcement soon,” the source told OK! magazine. “They’ve been holding in the news like a couple of giddy school kids; they’re dying to finally be able to share it with the rest of the world!”

Who else is excited for another royal wedding? If Meghan and Harry are truly engaged, then it shouldn’t be too much longer until we can see another extremely extravagant London ceremony, and another to-die-for dress — and maybe even a few cute little royals running around the palace, too!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to reps for comment.

